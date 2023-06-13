Climate change and urbanization increase disasters

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mitieli Cama has highlighted that climate change, rapid urbanization, and environmental degradation have escalated the frequency and severity of disasters.

In a recent workshop aimed at raising awareness about the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy, he says these consequences affect individuals, families, and entire communities, impeding progress and posing a threat to sustainable development.

Addressing civil society organizations at the workshop, Cama emphasizes the collective responsibility to respond effectively by integrating disaster risk reduction into the governance framework.

He stressed that the task cannot be accomplished by the government alone and underscored the importance of partnerships with NGOs, CSOs, and faith-based organizations, leveraging their expertise, resources, and dedication to catalyze change.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy, developed by the government and relevant institutions, serves as a guiding document for disaster risk reduction efforts and aims to enhance resilience and promote the integration of DRR initiatives led by the National Disaster Management Office.

The policy acts as a comprehensive guide for all stakeholders involved in DRR, including government agencies, CSOs, private sector entities, and individuals.

Currently, the policy’s 122 action items are being implemented by various line ministries.

Yesterday’s workshop sought to familiarize CSOs with the policy and the ongoing implementation of action points by government line ministries, facilitating collaboration and synergies with CSOs’ existing work at the division and community levels.