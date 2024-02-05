CIDCA reaffirms its commitment to Fiji

CIDCA Chairman Luo Zhaohui (left), PS for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The China International Development Cooperation Agency aims to increase support for Fiji’s socioeconomic development priorities in vital sectors such as health, education, agriculture and fisheries, trade, and investment.

The CIDCA is the major foreign aid and international development implementation agency of the People’s Republic of China.

CIDCA Chairman Luo Zhaohui reaffirmed the commitment during his meeting with Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, was also part of the discussions held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

The visit by the CIDCA chairman aims to implement the important consensus reached between the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, during their historic meeting in San Francisco.

Permanent Secretary Korovavala acknowledged the new level of cooperation and commitment by CIDCA to support Fiji’s development priorities.

PS Korovavala highlighted the focus on development and poverty alleviation within Fiji’s priorities.