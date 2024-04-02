Chew calls for mindset shift in law enforcement

[File Photo]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew during his recent tour of the Southern and Eastern Division addressed the persistent issue of the anti-police sentiment.

He says there is a need for a fundamental shift in mindset and attitude within law enforcement.

Commissioner Chew highlighted that the labelling of law enforcement as “anti-police” often arises from public frustration, particularly due to perceived police inaction.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of all police officers to fulfil their duties with professionalism, emphasizing a leadership approach of delegation and trust.

He urged officers not to adopt a defensive stance in response to criticism but rather to work collaboratively to rectify shortcomings.

Highlighting the importance of winning public support, Commissioner Chew acknowledged the existing backing for police work but cautioned against the negative impact of the actions of a minority of officers on the overall image of the Force.

He stressed the collective responsibility of serving officers to work together towards improving public perception and addressing grievances.

Expressing gratitude to officers for upholding the principles of policing, the Police head urged them to learn from past mistakes and move forward as a cohesive team.

Chew is scheduled to visit the Northern Division soon.