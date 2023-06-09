Certain hospitals remain open despite poor conditions

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu reveals that certain health centers and nursing stations should have been closed down due to their deteriorating state.

He made the comment in light of his recent tour of health centers and nursing stations around the country.

Doctor Lalabalavu says while some facilities conditions are better, the rest are up and running because they are providing much-needed health services.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the ones that I visited, there are some conditions that are way better than others, but there are some, especially health centers or nursing stations, that, in my view, should have been closed down a long time ago. Okay. But the fact that they are providing service, we need to keep that open. And now with our priorities in improving the infrastructure to not only make it workable but also livable for our staff who go and work there,”

The Minister was on tour in the northern division last week and highlighted that Dreketi Health Center was in a poor state; however, minor works have been done to improve its condition.

The Minister reaffirms that they are prioritizing health infrastructure and healthcare workers welfare and benefits in the upcoming budget.