Call for reform of cannabis laws for medical use

A cancer survivor is urging lawmakers to consider a legislative approach toward the medicinal use of marijuana in Fiji.

The call was made by cancer survivor Mereoni Marama during the Counter Narcotics Bill consultation in Bua who shared her personal experience.

Marama stressed that she is not representing the Fiji Cancer Society or the Ministry of Health, but is speaking as someone who has battled cancer and used marijuana leaf juice during her treatment.

The 62-year-old claims the plant has medicinal benefits and helped her fight against the disease.

“I’m not speaking on behalf of the Fiji Cancer Society or the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, but as a cancer survivor who has used marijuana at one point in the fight against cancer, just like other herbal medicines that we all drank.”

Marama says that while narcotics discussions often focus on enforcement, there should also be consideration of marijuana’s potential benefits for patients suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses.

Another participant echoed similar sentiments, claiming that some of her friends with cancer were able to prolong their lives for several years through marijuana juice use.

In response, a representative from the Ministry of Policing acknowledged the submission and confirmed that another ministry is currently looking into matters relating to medicinal hemp.

The proposal now forms part of the wider national discussion as consultations on the Bill continue.

