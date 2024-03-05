Call for more women PSV drivers in Fiji

Senior LTA officer Makitalena Drova [right] during a public consultation in Labasa yesterday [Source: Land Transport Authority/Facebook]

There are a total of 195 female public service vehicle license holders and drivers, which is equivalent to four percent of the total PSV driver population.

This was highlighted by Isikeli Kama, the Acting Manager for Registration, Licensing, and Driving at the Land Transport Authority, during a public consultation in Labasa yesterday.

Kama says that this underscores the need to promote a gender-balanced working environment in the public service transport industry.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the proposal aims to break societal stereotypes and address the gap created by drivers who have left the country for better job opportunities.

Senior LTA officer Makitalena Drova also encouraged women to join the public transport industry.

Drova states that the LTA is prepared to accommodate women, whether they are interested in driving buses, heavy vehicles, or taxis.

She is urging the public, especially women, to enroll in driving schools, obtain their PSV licenses, and contribute to creating a safe environment on our roads.

The LTA public consultation will continue in the Western Division today.