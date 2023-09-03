Cabinet endorses the Higher Salaries Commission Bill

Cabinet approved the Higher Salaries Commission Bill 2023.
The Bill re-establishes the Higher Salaries Commission.
The Higher Salaries Commission will act as an independent central coordination mechanism for the determination of salaries for top executive positions in government-controlled companies, statutory organizations, and authorities.
Article continues after advertisement
Cabinet approved the Bill subject to a few amendments to be undertaken by the Office of the Solicitor General before it is tabled in Parliament.
Advertisement