Cabinet approves new capital project guidelines

Cabinet has approved new guidelines and procedures for capital projects under the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP).

Following the Cabinet meeting this morning, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this will enhance capacities for preparing a better quality PSIP and obtain best value for money in government’s Capital Projects Program.

Rabuka says the guidelines describe general principles governing good planning, procurement and management.

He says 10 entities have been selected as pilot institutions to receive additional capacity development support, commencing in the next financial year.

The 10 entities are the Ministry of Finance, Fiji Roads Authority, Water Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Disaster Management, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Sugar Industry.

Rabuka says the Finance Ministry is reactivating its strategic planning functions to strengthen government’s planning capacity.