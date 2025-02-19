Cabinet approves fund redeployment

[File Photo]

The Cabinet has endorsed the first redeployment of funds within the 2024-2025 Budget.

This adjustment is to address additional expenditure demands of $28,087,026 (VIP) for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Local Government.

A sum of $23 million will be redeployed to supplement the $37 million allocated for transport assistance under the Ministry of Education.

The additional $23 million will support the Government’s commitment to fully subsidize the increase in bus fares for both blue and yellow cards, effective from 1st September 2024.



The Ministry of Local Government will receive $4,087,026 for payments related to the completion of works at Govind Park, and $1 million to supplement the $500,000 already allocated in the 2024-2025 Budget for preparatory work for the Local Government elections.

The funds have been redeployed from allocations that had savings due to delays in the implementation of ongoing projects, resulting in slow utilization of funds by the respective agencies.

