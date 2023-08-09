BSP Fiji remains competitive: Robinson

Newly appointed Chief Executive Mark Robinson

Newly appointed Chief Executive Mark Robinson reveals that BSP Financial Group Limited Fiji, is the second largest contributor to their overall profit.

This as BSP Fiji recorded over $87m in profit in 2022, while it stood at over $69m 2021.

Robinson claims that despite the pandemic, BSP Fiji continues to be one of the most competitive banks in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He says with a strong rebound, they are now focusing on helping customers prepare for and make investments.

“BSP Bank, BSP Life and BSP Finance in Fiji are all well positioned to continue growing and supporting the growth of the local economy. As communities do well, we do well. It’s really that simple. At its core, we’re a community bank.”

The Chief Executive has also reaffirmed his commitment to investing in employees and working closely with customers.

Currently, BSP Financial Group Limited Fiji has 750 employees.