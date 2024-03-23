Boy dies of electrocution

[Source: The Guardian]

An 11-year-old child has died after he was allegedly electrocuted on Thursday.

Divisional Police Commander West Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa says the victim was playing in the backyard at Moala Village in Nadi on Thursday night when he was allegedly electrocuted by a live wire.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

SSP Vaisewa is urging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities at all times, to avoid such unfortunate accidents.