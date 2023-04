[Source: Fiji Government]

Cabinet has today decided to lift the ban on export of beche-de-mer for one month.

This has been confirmed following a cabinet meeting this morning.

The lifting of the ban will be from April 30th to May 30th.

Article continues after advertisement

It says this will enable the clearing of fully processed and semi-processed bech-de-mer at processing plants awaiting exports.

The ban on harvesting sea cucumbers will remain in place during this one-month period.