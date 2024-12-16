Bank warns of scammers

ANZ Fiji is reminding customers in the Pacific to be vigilant against scammers who take advantage of one of the busiest times of year.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says scammers often exploit busy periods like Christmas and New Year, hoping to take advantage of individuals who are preoccupied.

Yazbek says these periods are prime opportunities for scammers to target everything from parcel deliveries to holiday bookings.

He adds that the bank has been focusing on how to improve customers’ knowledge of scams and fraud so that they’re set up to protect themselves and their loved ones.

He says scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and awareness is ones best defense.