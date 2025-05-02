BAF under scrutiny for staff imbalance

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is under scrutiny after the Agriculture Minister confirmed it has more administrative workers than technical experts, raising concerns about how it operates.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says skilled local professionals have been leaving the Authority, and the reasons behind this are now being investigated.

He made the comments while supporting the review of the Biosecurity Authority’s 2011–2013 Annual Report in Parliament.

Rayalu told Parliament that although the Biosecurity Authority operates independently, it still lacks the structure and expertise to meet its goals.

“We acknowledge the findings presented in the report linking the programs of the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to the Sustainable Development Goals. We believe they are highly relevant. The 11 recommendations presented by the Standing Committee are also acknowledged and will serve as a guide for the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.”

Independent MP Rinesh Sharma raised concerns about the Authority being under the same Ministry that also promotes agriculture.

“The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji should be reassigned as a statutory body reporting to a minister other than the one responsible for agriculture. Conflict of interest, Mr. Speaker, sir. The Ministry of Agriculture promotes agricultural development, while the BAF acts as a regulator. This could present a conflict of interest when both the promoter and the regulator are managed by the same ministry.”

In response, Minister Rayalu defended the arrangement, saying biosecurity has always been part of the Agriculture Ministry, and its work is carried out by qualified Ministry professionals.

Rayalu reiterated the relevance of the report’s findings, especially the connection between the Authority’s work and the Sustainable Development Goals. He also welcomed the 11 recommendations made by the Standing Committee.

