ASP Drotini leaving for UN Mission

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew (left), Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Merelea Dileba Drotini [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Officer in Charge of Criminal Records Office, Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Merelea Dileba Drotini will be the second female going for the United Nations Interim Security Forces in Abyei.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew congratulated ASP Drotini for her appointment and reminded her of the image of the Fiji Police Force.

Chew has also advised ASP Drotini to make the most of any training chances during her time in the mission areas.

ASP Drotini will be departing our shores for UNISFA this Friday.