All five accused remanded

From left: Anare Vulaki, Anare Buresolei and Inoke Tikomaimalevani

The Suva Magistrate’s Court has remanded all five accused persons who were allegedly involved in the tampering of evidence, namely methamphetamine, at the Totogo Police Station.

Three police officers, namely Roy Peter Senibici, Inoke Tikomaimalevani, and Samisoni Ralulu, along with two civilians, namely Anare Buresolei and Anare Vulaki appeared in court this afternoon.

All five were represented by different counsels who requested for bail stating that they have been remanded since February 26th.

Naazizu Ali, the prosecution officer from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office, objected to bail, saying the accused are highly likely to interfere with prosecution witnesses as all witnesses are police officers.

They have been remanded in custody until March 19th, when the case will be recalled at the Suva Magistrates Court.