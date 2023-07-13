AGs office lacks staff claims Turaga

Attorney General, Siromi Turaga.

There were multiple blunders by the FijiFirst government, especially the Attorney General’s office, claims Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

While speaking in support of the budget, Turaga claims one of the major blunders includes the vacant positions in the Attorney General’s Office and the Judiciary Department, among many others.

The Office of the Attorney General is the Chief Legal Advisor to the government, and Turaga claims that despite its constitutional advisory role, the previous government failed to ensure that it was running at full capacity.

“When it failed to fill and, in fact, defunded 50 established staff positions within the Office of the Attorney General, Since the inception of government, the AG’s office has advertised the defunded vacant positions and filled those positions except for the Deputy Solicitor General and the Executive Support Manager positions, which are still being processed.”

Turaga says it saddens him that despite the significant statutory role of the Fiji Law Reforms, which keep law applicable to Fiji under review, they have been defunct under the previous government.

“We will ensure that the Fiji Law Reforms Commission becomes operational to perform its statutory functions. This will generally ensure simplification, improvement, and modernization of the laws and ensure that our laws are aligned with international best practices.”

Turaga says, in recognition of the significant role of the Commission, the government has allocated an additional budget of $400,000 to the AG’s Office to enable the setup of the Commission.

Raijeli Tuivana has also been recently appointed as the Director of the Commission.