AG’s conference provides platform for knowledge exchange: AG

Attorney General Siromi Turaga [File Photo]

This year marks a significant milestone as the Attorney General’s Conference celebrates its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years of legal excellence since its inception in 1998.

With more than 400 participants, the highly anticipated two-day event will begin today at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach resort.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the conference has become a flagship gathering for legal professionals, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, professional development, and networking.

Turaga says this year’s event will feature 20 speakers who will cover a diverse range of topics, such as Lawyers and Digital Guardians, Protecting Individuals in the Modern Age, Navigating the Complexities of Contract Law, Lawyers Role in Addressing Breach of Contract, as well as Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, to name a few.

He added that this year’s event will be an interesting one, offering valuable insights and engaging experiences for all participants.

The AG says that the event will be officiated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He adds that the PM’s participation underscores the importance of the conference in addressing legal challenges, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of legal practices in Fiji.