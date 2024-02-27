Addressing issues regarding food safety and trade

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and waterways Fiji/facebook]

CODEX aims to provide safe and high-quality food globally by adhering to international food standards, guidelines and codes of practice.

These were the opening remarks by the Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and current Regional Coordinator for Codex Committee for North America and South West Pacific, Dr Andrew Tukana, to about 35 participants attending the 2nd North America South West Pacific Codex Colloquium.

Dr Tukana says that the colloquium marks a significant milestone in member countries’ collective efforts to strengthen food safety and quality standards across the region.

He emphasized the importance of improved coordination among member countries, particularly in defining the roles and responsibilities of food authorities in the region.

By leveraging insights gained from discussions and collaborative efforts, members can develop actionable strategies to enhance the performance of food regulatory programs in the region.

The region’s food regulatory agenda can be supported and improved sustainably by leveraging regional cooperation.

The meeting in Nadi was attended by agriculture, health and trade professionals from around North America and the West Pacific and is funded by the U.S. Codex Office of the United States Department of Agriculture.