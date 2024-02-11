Addressing deteriorating sewer assets vital: WAF

Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan

The Water Authority of Fiji has started a number of strategic projects targeted at improving infrastructure in an effort to enhance the effectiveness and dependability of sewer systems in Nausori.

Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan emphasizes the importance of the efforts, underlining how important it is to fix failing sewer infrastructure and put preventative measures in place to lessen possible problems.

According to the CEO, the authority is also developing a substantial engineering investment program to address the issue of burst sewer pipes.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we’ve led tenders for sewer relining projects, so the sewer assets are in a poor state. We will be relining those. We have also led a tender for installing debris baskets. So if there is debris in the sewer, at least it can be captured by these baskets before it blocks the pump.”

Dr. Chanan also emphasized the crucial role of community behavior in maintaining the sewer systems.

“So apart from awareness, we will be able to then go to repeat offenders and perhaps find them. Because when you think about sewer CBD and sewer oil flows, it’s embarrassing. And unfortunately, the bulk of it is because of bad behavior and by disposing of things that are not meant to be going into the sewer.”

Nausori Resident Ananaiasa Drugu has shared similar sentiments.

The CEO believes that these efforts align with WAF’s commitment to delivering sustainable and high-quality water and wastewater services to the people of Fiji, safeguarding public health and environmental well-being.