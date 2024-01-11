90 per cent pass rate for Year 13

[File Photo]

The Education Ministry recorded a 90 percent pass compared to 89 percent in 2022.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says a total of 7717 students sat for the examination.

He states that these results are provisional for 30 days and students can have their marks recounted for $5 per subject or a remark on each subject for $25.

Radrodro highlights that students can access their results through www.examresults.gov.fj with the respective student’s examination identification number and credentials.

He adds that students who may find difficulty accessing online results can visit their respective schools or district education offices at 8 a.m. today to collect their results.

The Education Minister is urging parents, guardians and teachers to provide necessary support to students in making wise decisions about their future careers and academic pursuits.