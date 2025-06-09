Semo Village bypass road to fully open at midnight

The temporary bypass road at Semo Village on the Queens Highway will fully open to the traveling public at midnight.

The Fiji Roads Authority says that final work on the bypass is currently being completed.

The FRA thanks nearby communities, particularly Semo and Nalele villages, for their cooperation and support during construction.

The Authority also extends its gratitude to the Semo landowners for granting immediate access to enable works to commence, and to Nalele villagers for assisting with traffic management.

Motorists are warned to exercise caution and strictly follow all posted safety signs when traveling through the area.

The FRA acknowledges that the failure at the Semo crossing highlights broader challenges associated with Fiji’s aging road infrastructure.

Similar structures along the Nadi–Sigatoka corridor have already been replaced, and the FRA continues to prioritize the upgrade and replacement of critical infrastructure in line with its strategic plan.

