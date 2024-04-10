14-year-old missing

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 14-year-old Sainimere Disia, who was reported missing at the Rakiraki Police Station yesterday.

Disia was last seen on Friday after leaving her home in Vitawa Settlement for school.

Police say information gathered so far is that she was seen with friends; however, her family has yet to confirm the exact location.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Disia is urged to call the Western Division Command Center at 990-5457.