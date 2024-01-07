1082 students terminate TSLS sponsorships

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service has a record of 1082 students from 2019 to 2023 who have terminated or ceased their sponsorships.

TSLS Acting Board Chair, Dr. Penuel Emi, says the reasons given by students are that they have obtained overseas student visas, or learning and teaching subjects is challenging.

She says at times, this results in students requesting a change of program in the second and third year which is not permitted.

Dr Emi also says that some students have stated having personal issues which vary.

According to the Acting Board Chair, while the student ceases their sponsorship, they are obligated to serve the country, commensurate to the investment by the taxpayers or pay back the equivalent if their service to the country is not provided via any form of paid employment.

Meanwhile, the online scholarship application is open.

TSLS will start processing the applications after the release of the Year 13 results and once the applicants have loaded their final study offer letters from the preferred Tertiary Education provider.

Dr Emi says the first cut-off closing date for completing the online application will be Friday, February 2nd.