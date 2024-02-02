$1.7 million water project for Bilo Settlement begins

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]
Accessing clean and safe drinking water for the people of Bilo settlement will soon be a thing of the past after the Water Authority of Fiji announced the commencement of the much needed project this month.
The Bilo settlement pipeline water extension project will benefit a total of 350 Fijians in the area.
WAF Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan and his team visited Bilo Settlement outside Lami for a walk-through of the soon-to-be implemented Bilo Water Pipeline Extension project today.
Dr. Chanan confirms that the project will cost about $1.7 million, with work commencing soon.
The project will include the installation of approximately 3km of pipeline, a new water pump station, an extension of electricity grid supply, and a new reservoir dedicated to Bilo settlement.
WAF Chief Infrastructure Delivery Officer Sourav Majumder adds that WAF aims to have all relevant works completed later this year.
The absence of a clean water supply has been a major concern for residents of Bilo settlements over the years.