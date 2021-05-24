Home

Valentino gets ‘pretty in pink’ in bold Paris show

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:59 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

It was “la Vie en Rose” for Valentino who headlined Sunday’s segment of Paris Fashion Week with a daring yet triumphant pink collection as VIP guests including Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya had to negotiate arrivals during a car-free day in the capital’s center.

Meanwhile, Balenciaga’s show invite — a cracked iPhone 6S — raised eyebrows for being wasteful.

Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2022 ready-to-wear collections:

All-encompassing pink decor sprawled across Le Carreau du Temple in Le Marais.

It was a Valentino collection like no other — where the majority of the exhaustive, often-minimalist, 81 looks — were delivered in shocking pink.

It was certainly a bold choice for designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, given the potential for the ready-to-wear styles to appear repetitive. Scallop details in shoulders came on loose silhouettes with swag and generous proportions, glowing pink above chunky 70s platforms. A minimalist tulip shaped skirt was surreally stiff and angular.

While, a soft tuxedo jacket was so oversize that its shoulders fell from the model’s own shoulders in chic segments.

But just as the pink began to feel endless, the master Italian couturier switched to a black palette — as if to say that there is a shadowy underbelly of all things sweet. It was an effective contrast, and demonstrated his deft design control.

Piccioli was trying to show that by taking away color, or the need for color, attention can be concentrated on form and silhouette alone. It was a triumph.

