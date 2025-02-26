Turning 50 'doesn't bother' David Beckham at all

David Beckham isn't worried about 50 "as long as I'm fit and healthy and my family are healthy. [Source: AP Photo]

David Beckham has outlined how he keeps in shape as he insists that turning 50 “doesn’t bother me one bit”.

The former England and Manchester United football player will reach the milestone age in May.

Beckham was asked by Men’s Health UK as he makes the cover of the magazine, how he feels about reaching 50.

“Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue,” he said.

“It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about. I’m really happy.

“I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are all working hard, and they’ve all got passions, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Beckham married Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham in 1999 and are parents to three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and youngest child, daughter, Harper.

He said it would be painful when all of them had left home.

“What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it (wet towels on bedroom floors). That said, my boys are pretty good. They’ll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates.”

He also said Victoria had started joining him working out with his trainer Bobby Rich after he tried to get her involved “for years”.

Beckham said they both “give each other plenty of grief”, and Victoria was “not great at taking a rest” or listening to Rich.

The ex-winger also said he “still” had issues after breaking his wrist in South Africa.

“I was told that it was a dissolvable screw. It turns out it wasn’t, so I’ve still got it,” he said.

Since leaving behind a playing career that included spells Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, Beckham has become a part-owner of Inter Miami, and holds commercial and brand deals with a variety of companies.

In 2023, he put out the Netflix documentary Beckham – which charted his career and personal life, and included a viral scene where wife Victoria spoke about class.