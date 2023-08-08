The 1975 threatened with legal action after Malaysia festival cancellation

[Source: BBC]

The organisers of a festival in Malaysia cancelled last month after a controversial performance by the British band 1975 has threatened the group with legal action.

The company behind Good Vibes Festival has sent the band a warning letter demanding compensation.

The event was cancelled after the band’s singer Matt Healy attacked the country’s anti-LGBT laws.

Representatives for the band refused to comment when contacted by the BBC.

During the band’s headline performance, Healy addressed the audience in a profanity-laden speech before kissing a fellow band member.

The event in Kuala Lumpur was cancelled the next day after a directive from Malaysia’s communications ministry as part of its “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws”.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and punishable by 20 years in prison – Healy’s performance was also criticised by members of the country’s LGBT community as an act of “performative activism” that would make their lives harder.

Event organisers, Future Sound Asia said in a statement that it had issued the band with a Letter of Claim – essentially a final warning – demanding they acknowledge their liability and compensate the organisers for damages incurred.

They said the band’s failure to do so would result in legal proceedings being pursued in English courts.

FSA said it strongly disapproved of the band’s conduct, in particular, Healy’s “use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour”.

It said the band had “intentionally contravened” the agreement it had with organisers, leading to the festival’s cancellation and resulting in “significant financial losses” for FSA, as well as negatively impacting local artists and businesses reliant on the festival.

In footage shared online, Healy could be seen telling the crowd that the band’s decision to appear in Malaysia had been a “mistake”.

“When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” he said. “I don’t see the [expletive] point, right, I do not see the point of inviting 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

“Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m [expletive] furious,” the frontman continued. “And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Healy and the band’s bass player Ross MacDonald then kissed as the band played the song I Like America & America Likes Me.

Soon after – just 30 minutes into the set – Healy and the band walked off stage, with the singer telling the audience: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

The band later cancelled performances in Indonesia and Taiwan.

The Good Vibes Festival has been held annually in Kuala Lumpur since 2013, with previous acts including The Smashing Pumpkins, Ellie Goulding and Lorde.