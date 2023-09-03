Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to share screen

Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh Khan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, The Archies.

However, it seems that her foray into acting won’t be limited to the small screen alone. Recent reports suggest that Suhana is poised to make her theatrical debut alongside her father, SRK. Earlier, it was revealed that renowned filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is set to direct a new project featuring both Suhana and SRK. Now, exclusive details about the project have emerged, adding even more anticipation to this exciting venture.

Contrary to earlier reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the film will not be a mere cameo; instead, it will be an extended and significant one, reminiscent of his character in Dear Zindagi. A reliable source informed IndiaToday.in, “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

“Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!” as per the sources. The pre-production work for the movie is already underway, fuelling excitement among fans.

Interestingly, Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan have previously collaborated on the production front for Badla, a critically acclaimed film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. This upcoming film will mark a collaboration between director Siddharth Anand’s Marflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies as well, promising an exciting synergy of talent and creativity.

While Suhana Khan eagerly anticipates the release of The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan, scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, 2023. Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to this dynamic father-daughter duo making their mark in the world of cinema with this intriguing spy thriller.