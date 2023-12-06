Sean Astin is fine with a ‘nepo baby’ label

Sean Astin speaks during "The Lord of the Rings" panel at Los Angeles ComicCon on Dec. 2 [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Actor Sean Astin acknowledges a little nepotism may have helped him get his start in Hollywood, and he’s ok with that.

Astin, who has appeared in nearly 200 television shows and films, including starring roles in “The Goonies,” “Rudy” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, grew up in Hollywood as the son of actors John Astin and Patty Duke.

“Life is hard, work is hard. Finding your way in the world is hard. So when people have some good fortune, I don’t begrudge that,” Astin said.

“I don’t begrudge myself having been born into a family where I was given a lot,” Astin added. “I also feel that that comes with a lot of responsibility that you have the opportunity to embrace or not.”

“So yeah … you know … nailed it,” he joked about being a “nepo baby.”

In 1985, Astin landed the lead in “The Goonies,” and often attends fan conventions with panels for the movie and the “LOTR” franchise.

“I’ve spent many weekends a year going to places where people give me feedback, how important those films are to them and how much they mean,” he said of his interactions. “I’m grateful, I’m always grateful.”

Now 52, Astin’s latest project is the dystopian movie, “The Shift.”

“I’m at a stage in my life where I realize and this is what the movie does, it shows you that for every choice you make, your life is totally different,” Astin said. “Hopefully, people will be carried along the journey of this post-apocalyptic experience. And then when it gives itself, (it) creates a hopeful message.”