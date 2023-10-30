Priyanka Chopra says people cautioned her for Fashion

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India over the weekend for the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

On Sunday, she was a part of a masterclass alongside Bhumi Pednekar where she talked about her film Fashion which gave her a huge boost in her career.

However, she was told not to do female female-oriented projects at the time.

Priyanka Chopra said, “Before Krrish and Aitraaz, it was always there, ‘Oh my God, what’s the next (movie) one I’m going to do? What is the opportunity that is going to come to me?’ I picked from what came to me. After Aitraaz and Krrish, I had done work which gave me a solid foundation. I got critical acclaim. I had people telling me ‘I know my job’, even though I didn’t know I knew my job. That is when I started seeking work that would challenge me.”

She added, “I took the decision of signing Fashion right after Krrish, and at that time I was told, ‘Ladkiyan (leading actress) female-oriented films career ke end mein karti hai, National Award ke liye. You have just done Krrish, Aitraaz, female-oriented films kyun kar rahe ho?’ Uss zamane mein itna hota bhi nahi tha (Girls do female-oriented films at the end of their career, for National Award. You have just done Krrish, Aitraaz, female-oriented films, why are you doing this?’ This did not even happen in those times).”

She said that she had loved Madhur Bhandarkar’s vision and the script. She called it a ‘passion project’ which went on to become a huge part of her career and won her a National Award.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel season 1 on Prime Video, which has been renewed for season 2 and Love Again movie. She has signed an action thriller Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba.