Netflix's Toy Boy Star José de la Torre Dead at 37

Actor José de la Torre, who starred in the 2019 Netflix series Toy Boy, passed away Dec. 5 at age 37, according to multiple outlets.

The Spanish acting community is in mourning.

José de la Torre, who starred in the Netflix series Toy Boy, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 37.

The Spanish-born actor passed away Dec. 5 following a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness, according to Montilla Digital, which was first to report the news. A funeral for the late star took place in Spain the following day, per Variety.

De la Torre’s final Instagram post in June included several photos of the actor smiling and enjoying life at a music festival, where he described the “joy of arriving in the Canary Islands, seeing your friends, grabbing a mojito and singing until your voice breaks.”

In 2019, de la Torre—who starred in both seasons of the Spanish-language drama—recalled how his early love of filmmaking inspired his future career path.

When de la Torre finally pursued his passion professionally in university, there was no going back.

Following his death, the actor—who also appeared in the Spanish soap opera Amar es para siempre—was remembered by members of the Spanish film community, including actress Luisa Martín.