International K-pop fans thrilled by prospect of BTS reunion on stage

Source: Reuters

Thousands of international fans of K-pop megastars BTS gathered on Friday in the suburbs of Seoul amid mounting excitement over an expected reunion of the group after all its members complete mandatory service in the South Korean military.

This year’s BTS FESTA marks the 12th anniversary of the group, which last performed together in 2022 and has not toured since 2019 because of the global pandemic and subsequent military service obligations of its members.

All of the group’s seven members appeared at Friday’s concert, but only Jungkook, j-hope and Jin performed on stage, in front of about 27,000 fans, according to the group’s management agency.

Some fans flew in from around the world hoping to spot BTS members at the gathering, or at any of the solo concerts by BTS rapper j-Hope as he wraps up his “Hope on the Stage” world tour.

“I want to enjoy everything because there are many things to do here and … I hope to see the guys maybe,” said Karla Linan Saucede, 33, who travelled from Mexico with her sister and friends.

“It’s gone past excitement and into almost being numb,” said Ayla O’Ryan, 45, from Scotland, adding that she planned a visit this month to practise Korean in the capital so that she could attend.

