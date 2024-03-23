FBC's Holi bash is back

Fijians are in for a treat this Easter weekend as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation gears up to host a vibrant Holi celebration at Damodar City next Saturday.

Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti event promises a day filled with festivities and fun.

According to FBC Events Manager, Shivneel Maharaj, Holi, known as the festival of colors, will be celebrated in style with an exciting lineup of activities.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds from foam parties to live performances of folk songs by local artists, people can expect an exciting experience celebrating the spirit of Holi.

“Some Tik Tok international artists who will be coming down, who has performed previously but at the different level and they will be performing here at different level. There are some nice new singers who will be singing on stage and at the same time we also have the water cart from the Water Authority of Fiji so basically people can and play with water and colors and enjoy the festive season.”

Maharaj states that this multicultural event will cater to all ages, with something enjoyable for everyone.

He adds various food stalls and candy floss will also be available.

The event is set to take place from 3pm to 8pm.