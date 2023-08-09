BTS’ V to release his first solo album Layover on September 8, 2023

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Pop titans BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) will release his first solo album Layover on September 8.

The album comprises a total of six tracks: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us” and a bonus track. BIGHIT MUSIC recommended fans listen to the album in order from tracks 1 through 5.

“Slow Dancing” is the focus track of the album. The 1970s romantic soul-style track exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling. “Rainy Days” captures V’s voice beautifully melding with the sound of rain and everyday white noises. “Blue” is an homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist in sound

Love Me Again” is a captivating R&B track that highlights V’s low pitch voice. “For Us” is a pop R&B track that serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics. The bonus track that closes the album is the piano version of the focus track “Slow Dancing.” The five tracks, with the exception of the bonus track, will each have an official music video.

V collaborated with ADOR’s president and executive producer Hee Jin Min for this album. As per V’s proposal, Min oversaw the entire production process for his album, including music, choreography, design, promotion, etc. V will show a new side of his charm as a solo artist through this fresh collaboration and the album that brims with V’s personal taste.

V’s solo discography includes “Stigma,” “Singularity” and “Inner Child.” He demonstrated his songwriting capabilities with “4 O’CLOCK,” “Scenery,” “Winter Bear,” “Blue & Grey,” and “Snow Flower.” He also participated in Original Soundtracks for Korean TV series such as “Even If I Die, It’s You” (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth OST), “Sweet Night” (Itaewon Class OST) and “Christmas Tree” (Our Beloved Summer OST), broadening his musical scope. V is also known as a fashion icon with his unique sense of fashion.