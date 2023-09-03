Beyoncé shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles

[Source: AP]

The superstar singer shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.

She once again packed the massive SoFi Stadium filled with concertgoers wearing gleaming silver outfits at the request of Beyoncé who asked fans to sport the silvery wardrobe for the last month of her spectacular tour.

The crowd included many entertainers and athletes: Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kelly Rowland. Some returned for a second straight night to witness another dazzling show from the impeccable Beyoncé, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Monday – the final night of her three-show stint in Inglewood, California. Her previous show Friday night brought out Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Brie Larson, Offset and Kris Jenner.

Article continues after advertisement

As usual, Beyoncé rose to the occasion as many of her BeyHive faithful tried to match her energy during her set lasting two and a half hours. Once she appeared onstage, it turned into a dance party served with a heavy dosage of self confidence, women’s empowerment and beaming pride.