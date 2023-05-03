Another Met Gala in the books, so how did they do on theme?

[Source: NBC News]

In vintage couture and a world of Chanel-inspired camellias. In pearls, chains and black ties, especially those worn by women, the A-list crowd at the Met Gala largely passed muster in embracing Karl Lagerfeld, the man of the evening on fashion’s biggest night.

Most. Not all. Over-the-top dressing on the first Monday in May isn’t dead.

Misinterpreting or outright ignoring the night’s dress code isn’t buried. But this time around, there was an air of respect, a nod to authenticity “in honor of Karl,” as the fundraising party’s visionary, Anna Wintour, requested.

“Because the theme was so specific, it practically demanded elegance, which is why so many looked so good. But what was most surprising was to see how other designers paid homage to the master with riffs on his iconic trademarks,” said Hal Rubenstein, a fashion writer, designer and one of the founding editors of InStyle magazine.

Lagerfeld, the man, the photographer, the publisher, the designer for hire at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé and more, died in February 2019 after 65 years in fashion. Few designers have made the deep cultural impact he did, especially within the confines of carrying on historic heritage legacies.

He was “about elegance and craftsmanship, a total 180 from the Hollywood parade the Met Ball had become in the last few years,” Rubenstein said.

And Lagerfeld did it in his own unique uniform: white powdered low ponytail, skinny black pants and jackets, black fingerless gloves, high crisp white collars and black ties. And dark glasses. Always dark glasses.

Other critics and fashion insiders agreed with Rubenstein. Let’s not forget the muddled gala theme “Punk: Chaos to Couture” in 2013 with a fashion vibe that managed to offend actual punks, or the two galas last year and the year before that honored American fashion with a slew of guests dressed by European and other non-American brands.

But some fashion watchers weren’t altogether bothered by this year’s stunts, many aimed at Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

Jared Leto was a furry human (sweaty) Choupette in a Disney-worthy costume. Doja Cat was an actual cat, thanks to facial prosthetics. Lil Nas X was, well, Lil Nas X, slathered in silver paint wearing a chunky pearl and jeweled cat face mask, thong and boots — and nothing else, thanks to makeup legend Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

And some fans of the celebrities lucky enough to score invitations this year were often delighted, regardless. The “Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal sent his stans into a Valentino frenzy with his black short-shorts, high socks, fire engine red shirt and long matching overcoat. He got Lagerfeld’s signature black tie and combat boots right.

“In general, celebrities and designers adhered pretty religiously to the theme, much more than in recent years, sticking closely to the designer’s unwavering vision and signature design codes — tweed, black and white, ribbons, brides, rosettes, cats, suits,” said Madeline Hirsch, news director for InStyle and Byrdie.