WIB receives high-caliber nominees

Women In Business Awards has received high-caliber nominees this year.

President Dr Nur Bano Ali says the caliber of nominees has evolved yet again.

“So, it’s exciting … the caliber is so high, there’s so many more executives in senior executives positions for instance, and manager positions and the aspiring entrepreneurs. WIB wants to take the credit for that, because we throw the light on it and we encourage women and support it. Yeah, the caliber has been great.”

Dr Ali says they noted an increase in both membership and nominations.

She says they received a total of 200 nominations for the 10 awards this year.

The board has received the final list of awardees from the panel of judges.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards will be held on Friday at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.