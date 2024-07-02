Tourism Fiji celebrates four million website visits

Tourism Fiji website

Tourism Fiji has reached a significant milestone as its consumer website surpasses four million visits for the financial year 2023/2024, continuing its digital transformation strategy.

Since the launch of its revamped website in March last year, Tourism Fiji has seen record engagement, driven by innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing user experience and expanding global reach.

The journey began with a thorough analysis of user feedback and performance data, leading to the creation of a more intuitive, content-rich platform.

Tourism Fiji Head of Digital, Matt Nicklow says their new website represents a pivotal step in their mission to showcase Fiji as a premier travel destination.

Platforms such as TikTok have been instrumental in reaching new audience segments, bolstering Fiji’s position on the global stage within the tourism industry.

Looking forward Tourism Fiji aims to build upon its digital momentum by incorporating advanced technologies for personalized user experiences, interactive tools and deeper content offerings.