Business

SRIF commends mill performance

James Rajendra
September 14, 2021 6:02 am

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji says the three sugar mills have done excellent performance during this crushing season.

Deputy chief executive, Prem Naidu says this has been achieved due to the hard work put in the respective mill engineers and workers.

Naidu says in the last four years the tonne of cane per tonne of sugar ratio or the TCTS has been than 12.5.

Article continues after advertisement

This means 12.5 tonnes of cane was crushed produced a tonne of sugar.

Naidu highlights this year if the mills continue to perform well they can further reduce the TCTS ratio.

He adds all cane harvesting gangs are working hard to make ensure cane supply to the mills remain consistent.

