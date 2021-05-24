Restaurant expands to Suva

After five years of operating in Nadi, the Masala Twist restaurant has opened its second outlet at McGregor Street in Suva.

Managing Director, Tarequl Islam says it has provided jobs for nine Fijians in Suva.

Islam says the restaurant plans to hire more staff once the business is fully operational.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have facilitated for some private rooms as well so if someone would like to have private meetings or family gathering we can allow that.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of other restaurant projects underway in Suva as well.