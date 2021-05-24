Home

Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
Restaurant expands to Suva

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 12:05 pm
Masala Twist restaurant has opened its second outlet at McGregor Street in Suva.

After five years of operating in Nadi, the Masala Twist restaurant has opened its second outlet at McGregor Street in Suva.

Managing Director, Tarequl Islam says it has provided jobs for nine Fijians in Suva.

Islam says the restaurant plans to hire more staff once the business is fully operational.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have facilitated for some private rooms as well so if someone would like to have private meetings or family gathering we can allow that.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of other restaurant projects underway in Suva as well.

