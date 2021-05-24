Home

Business

Population growth is important for the economy: Dr Sen

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 31, 2022 12:50 pm
Population growth is among the key factors that contribute to a growing healthy economy.[File Image]

Population growth is among the key factors that contribute to a growing healthy economy.

ANZ Pacific Economist, Dr Kishti Sen says Fiji’s population growth has been leaden for the past three decades.

Dr Sen adds that Fiji has a young and educated population that is capable of exploring various sectors to help in economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

“We use to be growing at about 2.8 percent in the 1970s and it’s now in the low 1 percent. That is a negative for Fiji.”

The ANZ Pacific Economist also emphasized the need for Fiji to ensure its youth explore other sectors for a sustainable economy.

“Broad-based economy will come once we have a diversified economy or a balanced economy. This means that agriculture is contributing, the construction industry is contributing, and the service sector growing and I’ll throw another one in the mix, population growth.”

The ANZ Fiji Country Head says that the outsourcing industry is one of the main sectors that is currently being considered which is likely to generate more revenue and eventually lead to economic growth.

 

 

