New gas and fuel prices effective from tomorrow

The new fuel and gas prices will come into effect from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission states that the prices will also incorporate the Government’s recent National 2021/2022 Revised Budget initiatives which have succeeded in cushioning the adverse impact of rising market prices on consumers.

Basically from tomorrow the 1st of April 2022, all cooking gas and kerosene will be exempted from the 9% VAT.

The new prices will see a 12kg cylinder of gas costing $48.30, a 4.5kg cylinder will now cost $18.11 and kerosene will cost $1.84 a litre.

However, the price of fuel will rise.

Diesel will increase from $2.35 to $2.39 a litre, premix will go up by 25 cents a litre which will be from $2.34 to $2.59 while motor spirit will increase from $2.74 to $2.77 a litre.

The FCCC says although the overall fuel and LPG prices have gone up the recent policy initiatives have succeeded in whittling down the unavoidable increase by a significant margin.