New experience added for upcoming Tourism Expo

Tourism Fiji continues to add more events for the upcoming Fijian Tourism Expo to maximize the marketing of the country as a holiday destination.

They have partnered with Port Denarau Marina who will host delegates to an evening event that will showcase the services available for visitors.

Chief Executive at Port Denarau Marina, Cynthia Rasch says they’re delighted to be selected to host the Fijian Tourism Expo for buyers and media from key overseas markets in a fun and different way to the structured setup.

The event will also give their operators catering to niche markets an opportunity to shine in their spaces.

Rasch says the past 21 months have been a difficult one for everyone in the tourism industry and they are glad that they can network face to face once again.

Tourism Fiji Chief Operations Officer, James Pridgeon says Port Denarau Marina is the gateway to the Mamanuca, and Yasawa Islands and the event allows international attendees to engage and experience first-hand some of the port’s products and experiences that their customers can expect when visiting

The Fijian Tourism Expo 2022 will be held at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort from next Wednesday.