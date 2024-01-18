Nawi Island establishes additional port of entry

Nawi Island port

Nawi Island has established an additional port of entry to Fiji, with the completion of its multimillion-dollar international-standard marina.

The investment has set the benchmark for marina in the country; featuring 137 berths, with six berths dedicated for super yachts.

Project General Manager, Lindsay Lee says it has opened a lot of opportunities, as it attracts yachters who will help boost the economy.

“We have had quite a few yachts, a handful of super yachts show up during the last yachting season from May to November. As you can see, we have quite a few yachts hanging around for the hurricane season. We are expecting quite a large number coming in for the next season from June onwards.”



Lee says the marina offers state-of-the-art facilities and services for yachters, ensuring that they have a memorable experience during their stay.

He says it also ensures the security and safety of local and overseas visitors, as it is built to withstand Category Five Tropical Cyclone.

Lee adds this makes Nawi Island a hub for yacht during adverse weather.

He says the marine has also provided an opportunity for Fijian businesses to showcase their product and services to the world, providing the authentic taste of Fijian experience to visitors.