Business

Navua youth showcase skills at mini-market

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 2, 2022 12:09 pm

More than 20 youths who are part of the Navua Urban Youth group have organized a mini market to showcase their newly acquired skills.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Officer Navua, Joseva Tuqiri has organized three days of mobile skills training screen printing, stencil pattern cutting, tye-dye, folding styles, jewelry making, bleaching and home decor.

This was the first-ever training to be conducted in the Central Division on screen-painting, tye-dye, jewelry making, home décor, and the latest bleaching.

23-year-old Allan Bruce says it provides a good learning experience for him and he intends to share the lessons learned with the members of his youth group.

He adds that this is one of the fastest ways of making money and a good business in their community.

The mini-market is being held in Navua today.

