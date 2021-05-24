Home

Business

Mud-crab sellers remain optimistic

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 2, 2022 4:08 pm

Mud-crab sellers brave the heat at the Laucala Bay Bailey Bridge in Suva today to ensure they sell their catch.

Savenaca Toganivalu travels from Lokia, Rewa via boat to sell his crabs at the bridge.

“It’s a challenge trying to get these mud crabs. There are days when we work 24 hours in order to try and catch some. We do it because we need to support our families”.

Toganivalu says their expenses determine the price of their crabs, which is why their crabs are often pricey for an average customer.

“We price these crabs according to their sizes. But we also have to consider our other expenses- bait and our boat fare here so it can be really difficult for us when customers bargain for the price to be reduced”.

Another seller, Inoke Seru, says the increase in the cost of living is reflected in the scarcity of customers at their shed today.

“We sometimes leave the village at around 5am and we wait our here for customers to ensure that every single bundle is sold. It’s not an easy task”.

The duo say they are optimistic about the months ahead as Fiji slowly recovers from the pandemic. Kirisitiana

