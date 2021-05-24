MSME’s taking advantage of COVID-19 guarantee scheme

The Fiji Development Bank is liaising with its Micro, Small and, Medium enterprise customers to keep their accounts active.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam says they have accommodated almost every MSME customer they have.

Minam says these businesses are taking advantage of the COVID-19 guarantee scheme.

The scheme was announced by the Government for MSMEs and also large businesses to assist them to meet their financial needs and recover from the economic losses.

“I am happy to say that there is a huge uptake for such products. This allows some of the customers who are suffering and have no place to go, can borrow some money.”

He adds they have gone through phases whereby some businesses were assisted and no longer require the package.

The businesses are confident they will get back on track once the borders re-open.

