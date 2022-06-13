Investment Fiji settles in promotion agency role

Investment Fiji CEO, Kamal Chetty. [Photo: Supplied]

Investment Fiji has fully settled in its role as an investment and trade promotion agency.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says with the investment body’s recent transition from a regulator unit to promotions, it is in a grand position to attract the right type of investment and exports to aid Fiji’s economic recovery.

“So with this transition, our aim is to provide best service to investors, with the right kind of information and target the right kind of investors.”

Chetty says Investment Fiji’s transition is right on time, following the World Bank’s report which stated that statutory bodies that act as both regulator and promoter can sometimes mix their roles.

He says this sometimes leads to these agencies not giving the best service to their investors.