Increasing stock not viable: Batiweti

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti.

Businesses increasing stock amidst difficulties in global supply chains presents another challenge in itself.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti, says businesses need to find innovative ways to manage their inventory, but increasing stock is not one of them.

“If you increase your stock and you don’t sell it, then you’ve got shelf-life best-before-date issues. Therefore the companies need to be very innovative in the way they start to plan and bring about quantities that they are required to do.”

Batiweti says it will take proper planning to navigate the difficulties, which all industries around the globe are facing due to constraints in the global supply chain.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek says businesses can increase stock and warehouse capacity to mitigate complications in the global supply of goods.